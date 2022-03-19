Holi 2022: Urrfii Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing front open, backless kurta for celebrations

Urrfii Javed shared a new video on social media to show off her Holi unique style. The renowned social media celebrity wore a white suit with a red dupatta to show off her own distinct fashion sense. Urfi stepped out on Friday to attend a Holi celebration.

The actress was photographed by paparazzi in her white kurta, which had peephole detailing and her distinctive cut-outs at the rear. It was paired with a red dupatta and a red churidar.

Check out the video here:

Some internet users praised the outfit, while others mocked it, claiming that she might have worn something more appropriate to the festival if she had avoided the backless and front-cut parts.

Urrfii is shown in another viral video talking about her Holi memories, including how a few kids threw balloons at her when she was out buying milk. She went on to say that she rarely played Holi since her family was so protective of her. Urfi also stated that she has no advice to provide to anyone because everyone should live their lives without fear.

Recently, Urrfii and Rakhi Sawant posed together for the camera and were brutally trolled for their antics. In the video, Rakhi can be seen helping Urrfii drink cold drink from a glass before drinking the beverage herself. The two wore revealing outfits as they attended a party together. Netizens were quick to react to the video and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

In February, when Urrfii was spotted by the paparazzi and asked opinions on this comparison, she said that she feels nothing wrong in being compared with Rakhi Sawant, adding that it's an honour for her. She also said that she finds Rakhi inspirational as she has achieved fame after facing a lot of struggles in life.