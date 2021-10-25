‘Ho nahin raha mujhse': Karan Kundrra talks about quitting ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Salman Khan discussed Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal's controversial incident during a task last week on the newest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Salman Khan expressed his point of view and was heard by both Karan and Pratik.

Karan Kundrra goes out and talks to Jay Bhanushali after his session with host Salman Khan.

Karan cries and tells him that he can't play the game and that he wants to leave the show. Nishant Bhat, a close friend of Karan's, explained to him that this is just a phase and that it will pass. "Let it go, aage badho," Jay, on the other hand, said. (Go ahead and take a step forward.)

When Karan pushed him down, Salman Khan asked Pratik why he didn't react and instead requested Bigg Boss to recognise it. The host also inquired if the young contestant's lack of reaction was due to his scolding in the first week. Pratik said that he was wounded rather than angry. Salman concurred and stated that it was obvious that he was upset. Pratik considers Karan to be his mentor because he was the first star he had interacted with on his first show. Pratik went on to say that he couldn't respond when he saw Karan's face.

When asked if he would have spared Ieshaan Sehgaal or Jay Bhanushali if they had done the same thing, he said no. To which Pratik replied, "saamne vale ko pad jaati" (I would have hit the opposing person) and been thrown out of the house, but I couldn't do anything when I saw Karan's face.

Salman Khan acted as a mediator between the Pratik and Karan, stating that they were both hurt. They later reconciled and hugged.