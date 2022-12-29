Hiten Tejwani opens up on entering Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 after Nakuul Mehta's exit: 'Quite natural to feel pressure'

Hiten Tejwani/Instagram

After several rumours of Nakuul Mehta leaving the popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, the actor has finally confirmed that he is taking an exit from Ekta Kapoor's show. Hiten Tejwani has been brought in to lead the show and contrary to reports, he is not replacing Nakuul's much-loved character Ram Kapoor, but instead will play his brother Laxman Kapoor in the serial.

Now, Hiten, who was even seen this year in the film Jogi, has finally opened up about being a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as he states that he won't feel any pressure of entering the show midway. Talking to ETimes, the seasoned actor said, "It’s quite natural to feel the pressure when you are entering a show midway. But I don’t take such pressures in life. When I take up a role, I want to give it my all. The intention is to do justice to the role. In this case too, I’m hoping for the best."

Talking about his journey in the Indian television industry, Hiten added, "I have been lucky to have got good and substantial roles during my journey in the industry. Also, as I said, I'm glad that I have succeeded in doing full justice to the roles that were offered to me. I got to work with some good production houses that have been part of hit shows which helped me establish myself in the industry. It's been an interesting jouney in showbiz so far."

Premiered in August 2021, the second season of the show is the spiritual sequel of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, which lasted for three years from 2011 to 2014. It received several awards during its original run and also raked in higher TRPs, which even the sequel has managed to do since last year.

The show takes its name from the popular song composed by R. D. Burman for the 1976 Bollywood film Balika Badhu. Sung by Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar and written by Anand Bakshi, the romantic track was featured on Sachin Pilgaonkar and Rajni Sharma.



