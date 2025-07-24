Hiten Tejwani addresses comparisons between Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Jo cheez achi nahi hai...'

With her grand return as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani has surpassed Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly to become the highest-paid actress on Indian TV.

The iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to make its comeback, 25 years after it premiered its first episode in 2000. The show will see famous stars returning to play their memorable characters - Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani, Hiten Tejwani as Karan Virani and Gauri Pradhan as Nandini Virani. The reboot series will premiere on JioHotstar and Star Plus at 10:30 PM on July 29.

Hiten Tejwani on comparisons between Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhu Thi and Anupamaa

As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi makes a grand comeback, people are already pitting it against Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, which has been the biggest show on Indian TV since its debut in 2020. Now, Hiten Tejwani has addresses these comparisons in his interview with Telly Masala. He said, "Ab hum aa rahe hain, humein aane toh dijiye. Fir baad mein aap log hi decide karenge kon kya hai. Hum kaun hote hain kuch bolne waale. Jo cheez achhi hai, achhi hai, jo cheez achi nahi hai, aap maalik ho, aapko pata hai, sabko pata hai.

"Fans hain, sab woh hi decide karte hain, unhein joh cheez pasand aati hai woh kyun pasand aati hai, nahi aati woh turant bata dete hain. Aaj kal ki audience clear hai ye mamle mein. Hum log kisi ko neecha dikhaane ya kuch niche karne uske liye nahi aa rahe hain. Ek nostalgia hai. I am sure makers bhi chahte the Ektaa ma'am bhi ki kuch laaye aur aaj ke time ki baate kar paaye", he further added.

Smriti Irani beats Rupali Ganguly as highest-paid Indian TV actress

With her grand return as Tulsi Virani, Smriti Irani has surpassed Rupali Ganguly to become the highest-paid actress on Indian TV. As per reports, Smriti is charging a whopping sum of Rs 14 lakh per episode for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Rupali reportedly took home Rs 3 lakh per episode for her show Anupamaa, which also airs on Star Plus.

