Model and actress Edin Rose, who was recently on Bigg Boss 18, opened up about a disturbing experience she had with the casting couch at 21.

She shared how, when she went to an older man's office to sign a contract for a project, he touched her inappropriately. In a conversation on Red FM Podcasts, Edin Rose shared her experience, saying, "The man gives me the contract, and I sign it. The next thing I know, his hand is over my thigh. I'm sitting with him, and I liked the script. There were a few big names in it, etc., etc. And then he says, 'You can come again tomorrow.' The first day I met him was around 1 p.m.-ish. The next day, he calls me around 7 p.m.-ish. The office— they had an office in his house, so it had cameras everywhere. He tells me to come at 7 p.m., and I'm like, 'Okay, chill."

Edin further shared that after signing the contract the next day, the older man's hand was once again on her thigh, which left her feeling shocked and uncomfortable. She said, "An old man—like, one more day he breathes, and he might literally die—and he has the nerve! And I was pretty young then. I'm 26 now, so in 2021, I was much younger."

She mentioned that she was completely caught off guard and froze for five minutes when he touched her. Later, the man tried to get close to her face, and just as he almost reached her neck, she snapped back to reality.

"I looked at the cameras and thought, 'This man has the nerve to do this in a room full of cameras!' But obviously, he had access to them. I got up, tore the contract, threw it at his face, and walked out. Then I blocked him. But if you speak too openly about these things, people start naming you, and you never get cast in this industry," she concluded.