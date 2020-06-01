Hindustani Bhau accuses Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor of disrespecting Indian army; files police complaint

On Sunday, Hindustani Bhau had taken to his Instagram page and shared a note regarding filing an FIR against a huge celebrity in Bollywood. He captioned his post as "Kal Bollywood Ki Bohot Badi Hasti Ke Khilaf FIR. @alikaashifkhan @narendramodi @adityathackeray @mumbaipolice @shifuji_jaihind @indianarmy.adgpi". Today he wrote, "Kuch hi der main humare Bollywood ki janimani Hasti ko uski aukaat dikhane police station ja raha hu.. Jai Hind".

Now it has turned out that Bhau has filed an FIR against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor by accusing them of disrespecting the Indian army in an episode of ALTBalaji series XXX 2. He shared a video in which he is heard saying, "Our army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband’s uniform. This is shameful as they have made a joke of our soldiers."

Bhau also said, "The police has assured that they will investigate the matter, and keep me updated about the same."

He captioned the video stating, "Police complaint filed in the Khar Police Station against Ekta Kapoor. Police Complaint filed today by me against anti-national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country."

Check out the video below:

Vikas Pathak which is his real name also posted another video with a caption stating, "Indian army se mafhi mango Ekta Kapoor or Shobha Kapoor."

Take a look:

The popular YouTuber has always been vocal about 'anti-national' videos which make it to the Internet.