Television

Television

Meet actress who battled asthma, cancer, became hit in both negative and positive roles, brother's name is Aamir...

Despite facing challenges, this actress continues to work hard day and night, even during her cancer treatment.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet actress who battled asthma, cancer, became hit in both negative and positive roles, brother's name is Aamir...
Image credit: Instagram
TV actress Hina Khan, one of the highest-paid actresses in the country, made us proud by representing India at Cannes in 2019. However, her journey from Srinagar to the global stage has not been easy. Recently, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, which has left her fans and everyone else upset.

Despite this challenge, Hina continues to work hard day and night, even during her treatment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Early life:

Hina Khan was born on October 2, 1987, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, into a Kashmiri Muslim family. She is the daughter of Aslam Khan and has a younger brother, Aamir Khan, who owns a travel agency. Hina completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2009 from the CCA School of Management in Gurgaon.

Worked at a call center

In an interview, Hina Khan revealed that she worked at a call center during her early days to earn money, where she was doing quite well financially.

Rejected from Indian Idol

Hina Khan auditioned for Indian Idol in 2008 and made it to the top 30. While in college in Delhi, she reluctantly auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on her friends' advice, landing the role of Akshara Singhania in the popular drama. After eight years on the show, she left in November 2016 to pursue new opportunities. Her performance received positive reviews and multiple awards, marking a successful television debut.

Hina Khan revealed that she suffers from asthma during her appearance on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 In June 2024, she announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and confirmed that she is undergoing chemotherapy for her treatment.

Diagnosed with cancer

Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June. She shared the news on social media on June 28, informing her fans that she is ready to fight the illness. In a lenghtly note, Hina wrote, "I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger (sic)."

A week later, the actress posted a video where she cut her own hair before her chemotherapy began. “I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win,” she wrote in a caption alongside the video. The actress has been praised by fans and industry colleagues for her attitude in battling the cancer.

