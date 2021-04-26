Hina Khan tests COVID-19 positive days after her father's demise

Hina Khan on Monday posted on Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Her post mentioned that she has home quarantined herself with all the precautions.

The Bigg Boss 11 finalist who recently lost her father following a cardiac arrest took to the platform to urge her followers to be safe and pray for her recovery. Her post read, "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taken all necessary precautions."

The actress, who was recently in Kashmir for her upcoming project, requested everyone to get tested who came in contact with her. "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," she said.

In an earlier post, she had expressed her gratitude towards the people who checked on her during this difficult phase. Her post read, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for the heavenly abode on the 20th of April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While I and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love."