Hina Khan 'slayed, looked like a diva, was unstoppable': Fans approve Television actress' Cannes red carpet debut

Hina Khan was snapped at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and her debut has got thumbs up from fans

Hina Khan has made her much-awaited red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The Television actress, last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, totally owned the red carpet at the festival in a shimmery silver gown, smiling at the papparazzi.

Hina Khan visited the festival to unveil the first look of her debut film called Lines. The movie is set against the backdrop of Kargil War. She however was at the screening of the Brazilian drama film Bacurau. The screening of the Brazilian film was held at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday evening.

Hina totally slayed at the red carpet in a sparkly silver see-through floor length gown with plunging neckline. The outfit was designed by Ziad Nakad, who has also designed looks for Barbara Meier, Dalida Antoine Khalil and Shi Yu Fei at Cannes.

After having a glimpse of her look, Hina's fans could not control their exctiment. They termed her diva, unstoppable and mentioned that she slayed at the red carpet, which she obviously did. It truly appeared like Twitter was synonmyously singing praises for Hina, and why not, just take a look at her!

Here are some of the comments:

Exclusive Pics:

Okay so i could just get these Glimpses of #HinaKhan for you exclusively at #Cannes2019

She was looking like a Diva#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 @eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/YPKFGDp66O — Hinaholics(@Hinaholics) May 15, 2019

Some Elegance Shining over a Phones Screen !



Really and Delightful, immense beauty flying over the hearts bit.



No words !!#HinaKhan#HinaKhanAtCannes #HinaKhanAtCannes2019 @eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/LGAfZFL8dK — SAGAR (@Sagar_kurane) May 16, 2019

@eyehinakhan u r looking too hot



U jusst nailed #Cannes2019



Attire

Confidence on face

Walking

Smile



Jusst can't stop staring u #HinaKhan

Hina is on Red carpet #Cannes2019 Happiness on peak for each & every #Hinaholics #HinaKhanAtCannes2019 pic.twitter.com/FXF08ix4yZ — (@RealKartikk) May 16, 2019

Prior to these looks, Hina Khan was spotted giving interviews at the French Riveira in an all-pink outfit. She wore a pink pant, shirt and blazer during her interview. She had then given us a glimpse of her outfits as well. The Television actress was seen romancing her beau Rohit Jaiswal at the Eiffel Tower prior to that.

Hina Khan, who has yet only appeared on day one, is all set to slay some more at the Cannes Film Festival. She is also the speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival. The festival goes on till May 25.