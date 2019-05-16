Hina Khan 'slayed, looked like a diva, was unstoppable': Fans approve Television actress' Cannes red carpet debut

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeTelevision

Television

Hina Khan 'slayed, looked like a diva, was unstoppable': Fans approve Television actress' Cannes red carpet debut

Hina Khan was snapped at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and her debut has got thumbs up from fans

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 10:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hina Khan has made her much-awaited red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The Television actress, last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, totally owned the red carpet at the festival in a shimmery silver gown, smiling at the papparazzi.

Hina Khan visited the festival to unveil the first look of her debut film called Lines. The movie is set against the backdrop of Kargil War. She however was at the screening of the Brazilian drama film Bacurau. The screening of the Brazilian film was held at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday evening.

Hina totally slayed at the red carpet in a sparkly silver see-through floor length gown with plunging neckline. The outfit was designed by Ziad Nakad, who has also designed looks for Barbara Meier, Dalida Antoine Khalil and Shi Yu Fei at Cannes.

After having a glimpse of her look, Hina's fans could not control their exctiment. They termed her diva, unstoppable and mentioned that she slayed at the red carpet, which she obviously did. It truly appeared like Twitter was synonmyously singing praises for Hina, and why not, just take a look at her!

Here are some of the comments:

Prior to these looks, Hina Khan was spotted giving interviews at the French Riveira in an all-pink outfit. She wore a pink pant, shirt and blazer during her interview. She had then given us a glimpse of her outfits as well. The Television actress was seen romancing her beau Rohit Jaiswal at the Eiffel Tower prior to that.

Hina Khan, who has yet only appeared on day one, is all set to slay some more at the Cannes Film Festival. She is also the speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival. The festival goes on till May 25.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film earned Rs 1300 crore, it's not Sholay, Baahubali, Dangal, RRR, Pathaan, KGF 2, Mughal-e-Azam, 2.0, Gadar

'Ramayan is not your life...': Gangs of Wasseypur-fame Zeishan Quadri says writing in Prabhas' Adipurush was 'immature'

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film fails to take grand opening, earns Rs 16.25 crore in India

Roastea Brews a Revolution: Unveils Super Power Coffee Infused with Ayurvedic Magic!

Independence Day 2023: How tribal hero Birsa Munda waged war against British, became Bihar’s youngest freedom fighter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE