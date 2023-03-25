Hina Khan shuts trolls down for trolling over her Mecca visit, says 'sab ko apne karma ka khud...'

Hina Khan at Mecca

Television actress Hina Khan calls herself fortunate for visiting the Holy Mosque in Mecca to perform Umrah in the month of Ramzan, with her family. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star has been posting several photos and moments from her visit. In her latest post, Hina is seen posing at the premises of Mecca mosque.

Khan looked pretty in her purple Hijab, and called her trip as 'Khuda ka bulawa.' However, a certain section of netizens is trolling Hina. The actress has decided to shut down the trolls once and for all. She dropped a carousel post with photos from her visit and captioned it with a long note. "And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts…All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat, kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar (We all have to stand accountable for our deeds). Spread love."

Here's the post

Hina even shared that she misplanned the visit, and should have gone to Mecca first to perform Umrah, but she went to Madina. "I decided to perform three umrah’s in one n a half day, which was practically and physically not possible.. I misjudged, Miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do madina first and thn Mecca to perform umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.. I did eaxctly reverse ( no complaints though) I really enjoyed my time and rozas in madina sharif.. but some where deep down I was not content, and a bit sad ki mera ek Umrah reh Gaya.. also I really wanted to perform umrah in Ramazan especially when u are so close to Mecca sharif…but I decided it’s gods will and I will achieve it next time.. shall come in the month of Ramadan next year for umrah again.."

Hina further added, "Also my flight back home was from madina and I can’t make my mom travel back and forth since she’s wheel chair bound.. but I had no inclination that god had other plans.. yet again this gods sent Farishta ( bless bless bless u, you know who u are) convinced me and we decided to go back to Mecca just for a few hours to perform umrah in Ramadan.. AB ISKO KHUDA KA BULAAWA NAA KAHUN TO KYA KAHUN..God is great and all knowing .. pious intent and a humble will to seek can never be dismissed at house of god." Hina Khan concluded the post by sharing her happiness after completing her third Umrah.