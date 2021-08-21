Hina Khan shows off her abs as she performs to Kriti Sanon's song 'Param Sundari', WATCH viral video

Actress Hina Khan is a social media sensation in her own right. A diva whose Instagram account boasts a massive 14 million followers, Hina is one of the most followed celebs in the showbiz circle. She often takes to her social media account to update fans about her personal and professional life. In fact, Hina's is one of the most interesting Instagram accounts that feature the right mix of her work, personal life, photos from her shoot, some fun vacation clicks and more. She even uses her account to voice her opinions on matters she believes she should take a stand on.

And while we have talked a lot about Hina's engaging Instagram handle, we can't not talk about the hot photos that she keeps sharing on the app.

Recently, Hina teased her fans with a reel video showing off her killer dance moves, flaunting her well-toned abs as she grooved to 'Param Sundari', a track originally picturised on Kriti Sanon in the film 'Mimi'. In the reel clip, Hina Khan is seen dressed in a lacy blue crop top teamed with black bottoms.

As the song begins, Hina shows off her sensual expressions while seated and then stands up facing the camera to flaunt her curvy figure and sexy moves.

Check out the video here:

Soon after Hina shared the video, fans took to the comments section and praised the diva for her killer dance moves and envious figure. "Hotness overload", "Hot", and "Sexy", were some words used to describe Hina by her fans.

On the work front, Hina Khan's latest music video 'Baarish Ban Jaana' with Shaheer Sheikh garnered a lot of praise, She is currently collaborating with Shaheer for another music video titled 'Mohabbat Hai', the release date of which will be announced soon.