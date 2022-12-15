Hina Khan showcases sexy side by vibing on Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang, leaves netizens unimpressed

Deepika Padukone- Hina Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang from their upcoming actioner Pathaan has certainly made some noise. The song is going viral with each passing day, and now even actors have started making reels on it. Television's diva Hina Khan is among the early ones who danced to the tunes of the song.

Hina shared a reel on her Instagram where she's matching up the grace and sexiness of Deepika. For the reel, Deepika wore a shimmery top and showed her sizzling moves. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star posted the video with the caption, "Song this good, had to vibe to it! #Pathaan #BesharamRang @iamsrk @deepikapadukone."

Watch the video

As soon as Hina dropped the video, the internet got divided. On one side, Hina's fans are calling her reel better than Deepika Padukone's OG song. A few others mocked and trolled the actress. A user wrote, "your dress, adayein...was way better than deepika." Another user added, "But apko dance nhi aata." A user stated, "Better than the original... " While another user added, "Dance nh ata tou mat kro." A netizen added, "Maidam ji deepika ko copy nhi kr payi sari ladkiya confused hai ye dance move unse ho hi nhi pa rha hai." Another netizen wrote, "deepkia sy toh lakh guna acha lag are."

The song Besharam Rang has created quite a stir on social media. While fans of SRK-Deepika are raving about the song. Other netizens and even few political personalities are miffed over the obscenity showcased in the song. There are people who called the song 'vulgar.'

The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, and she added, "Strangely, I`ve never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until Besharam Rang. So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say finally we get to work with each other. I told Deepika that I truly want to make this song very special for her because this was their first and she don't want to shoot a better song with her than this in future." Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.