Hina Khan sets internet on fire with bathtub photoshoot wearing sexy red dress

Television actor Hina Khan is quite active on Instagram and often posts stunning photos and videos of herself on the photo-sharing app. Hina's fans often look forward to her Instagram reels and photos, however, the actor's recent glam photoshoot in a bathtub has caught netizens' attention.

In the photo, Hina can be seen dressed in a sexy red dress that has white stripes on it. Hina shared several photos where she posed sensually in a bathtub and gave fans a view into her glamorous life.

In no time, the photos went viral on social media, and her fans started commenting on them. One of her fans wrote, "queen looking beautiful," while another couldn't contain his enthusiasm and mentioned, "Slaying sexy mesmerizing gorgeous stunning angel looking chic elegant and classy smoking hawtt."

Check out the photos here.

The 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist has more than 15 million followers on Instagram and enjoys the attention that her content gets.

On the work front, Hina recently made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' in which she starred alongside Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.

In 2019, Hina had also made the television industry proud as she debuted at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet where her first film 'Lines' first look poster was revealed. Hina also got an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'.

Recently, Hina starred in a superhit music video opposite television's sweetheart Shaheer Sheikh titled 'Baarish Ban Jaana'. The romantic number is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben.