Hina Khan says she'll 'never quit' acting, addresses taboo of artistes working amid battling cancer: 'A few days are difficult, but you..'

Hina Khan opened up about being active in television amid her battle with stage-3 breast cancer, and she also emphasised that artistes battling with this disease should be active in work, and it's a taboo that they can't work amid their health struggles.

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage three breast cancer, opened up about the taboos surrounding the cancer-battling artists in the entertainment industry. In a conversation with ANI, Hina Khan highlighted the importance of mental health and the love from the family in battling diseases like cancer.

"This taboo that a cancer patient has to sit at home and do nothing, and that their life is over, is not true. A few days are difficult, but after that, you can get back to work. You should have that will, that strength and the love of your family," said Hina Khan. The actress, who is known for her role in the serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', says that she will never quit acting despite her health struggles.

"I will always keep doing this (acting), provided my body supports me. Your mental strength is the most important thing. Therefore, you must be mentally strong and remain happy. If you think this (cancer) is nothing, it becomes nothing," she continued.

In June 2024, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. She took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note, respectfully asking for privacy during this critical time. Hina wrote, "Hello everyone, to address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

On the work front, from Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan has entertained audiences with her great performances.

(With inputs from ANI)