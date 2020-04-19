Hina Khan's seductive dance on Jacqueline Fernandez-Badshah's 'Genda Phool' goes viral

Hina Khan is the latest celebrity to be grooving to Badshah's version of 'Genda Phool' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress, however, gave the song a new twist as she flaunted some seductive dance moves and set the internet ablaze.

Hina grooved to Badshah's verses in 'Genda Phool' in her gym outfit (again an unexpected twist). The original song featured Jacqueline shaking a leg in a saree. She has a hook-step, which Hina did not pick up either.

Take a look:

Hina has been finding ways to keep her fans entertained during coronavirus lockdown. She had previously posted videos of herself working from home and pretended to cry because her mother allotted her too much work under the isolation.

The actress has also been raising more awareness about COVID-19. She had shared a video of how to make a face mask at home. “So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself,” the actress had written while sharing the video.

Hina was last seen in the movie 'Hacked', which she had promoted on Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 13'. The actress, who also made her Cannes debut recently, is now awaiting the release of her next movie opposite Kushal Tandon. The film is titled 'Unlock: The Haunted App'.