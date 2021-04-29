'This is how he used to introduce us': Hina Khan's response to user asking her why she wrote 'Dad and his family'

Hina Khan has been thanking people on her Twitter page for paying condolences to the passing away of her father. Several celebrities tweeted to the actor and she asked them to keep her dad and his family in their prayers. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tweeted, "Stay strong girl @eyehinakhan ... my prayers are with you and your family." To which Hina replied, "Thank you, Ruby... Please keep my Dad and his family in your prayers."

On seeing her reply, one of the tweeters asked Hina, "I'm sorry for out of topic comment. Just wanted to know, why is it tweeted as dad and 'his' family... Why not my family?!"

Hina replied to her by tweeting, "Because we love to be called as #HisFamily This is how he used to introduce us ever since we were born... He loved the fact that we are his family, his children, his wife. Aslam Khan's family. We are his flesh and blood, This house is his house, He is everywhere... Forever #HisFamily."

Check out her tweet below:

On passing away of her father, Hina had penned a note on her social media pages which read as "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for the heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While I and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love."