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Hina Khan reacts to Pune murder case, mourns demise of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal: 'It seems easier to take someone’s life than to...'

Hina Khan reacts to Pune murder case, mourns demise of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal

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Hina Khan reacts to Pune murder case, mourns demise of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal: 'It seems easier to take someone’s life than to...'

Hina Khan has reacted to the horrific murder of the 26-year-old entrepreneur Ketan Agarwal, and emphasised how an honest conversation can avert tragic loss.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 07:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hina Khan reacts to Pune murder case, mourns demise of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal: 'It seems easier to take someone’s life than to...'
Hina Khan, Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Hina Khan has reacted to the horrific murder of the Pune murder case and mourned the demise of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal on her social media. Hina took her thoughts to Instagram, dropped a story, and expressed sadness about how difficult it has become for people to speak the truth openly. 

In her message, Hina emphasised that even a simple, honest conversation could have averted a tragic outcome and could have possibly saved a life. Her emotional words went viral as netizens found relatability with the seriousness of the case, highlighting the issue of honesty in relationships today.

Hina Khan's emotional post 

Hina questioned the fear around honesty. She emphasised that in today’s time, people often avoid honesty, and sometimes, the silence leads to miserable consequences. She wrote, "Aaj ke time mai Sach Sunna Aur Sach kehna itna mushkil ho Gaya hai ki log kisi ki jaan lene ko bhi taiyaar hain.. It seems it is easier to take someone’s life than to accept the truth you could have spared him, Bus Ek sach bolke and lived your life with any XYZ.. whyyyyy? Afsos #ketanmurdercase.”

image

What is the Pune murder case? 

26-year-old entrepreneur from Pune, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, was allegedly murdered on June 18, 2026. He dived between 350 and 400 feet into a deep, rocky gorge at Lohagad Fort. At first, his 20-year-old fiancée, Siya Goyal, claimed that Ketan had tragically lost his balance and slipped while trying to pose for photographs near the dangerous cliff edge. However, the Lonavala Rural Police grew highly suspicious of this narrative after Ketan’s sister noted extreme inconsistencies and evasive behavior from Siya during a condolence visit.

As the investigation progressed further, digital and physical evidence completely shattered the accident theory. Investigators reviewing CCTV footage spotted a man following the couple while wearing a heavy winter hoodie in sweltering 33°C heat, who was later identified as Siya’s secret lover, 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary. A massive trail of 2004 phone calls between Siya and Chetan by Call Detail Records (CDRs), which exposed a massive digital trail, leading up to the crime, placing Chetan directly at the scene of the murder.

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