Hina Khan announces break from social media as she mourns loss of her ‘beloved father’

On April 20, 2021, Hina Khan lost her father Aslam Khan after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The actor was in Kashmir when her father passed away and rushed back to Mumbai immediately. Now, four days after her dad's death, Hina took to her Instagram story and posted a note wherein she thanked people who paid condolences and also revealed that she will be taking a break from social media pages.

Hina's statement read as "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for the heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times.

While I and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love."

Also read Hina Khan's father passes away after suffering from cardiac arrest

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Hina's friend and actor Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram page and in a video slammed people who trolled her for not paying her condolence.

She said, "Because I am not a fake person to put it out only on social media. What I had to do, I did it. My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don't need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don't bring it here. I am an individual and I make my decisions on a personal level."

Gauahar added, "This just makes me so angry."