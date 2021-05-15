'The more you think about it, the more it pains': Hina Khan opens up on her father's demise

TV actor Hina Khan, who recently lost her father after he suffered from cardiac arrest, opened up about his death and how she has been dealing with his demise. The actor was in Kashmir when her father breathed his last.

"I am not in a state of mind to speak. The more you think about it, the more it pains,” Hina Khan told Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat.

She added, "I don’t feel like doing anything or interacting with anyone. I will take time and I want to take that time, though some work commitments can't be deferred."

Hina had taken a break from work after her dad passed away but became active on the 'gram for the release of her music video 'Patthar Wargi', which the actress stated in a recent Instagram live session that its release had been pushed on her request, but could not be delayed further.

For the unversed, soon after Hina returned from Srinagar after she received the tragic news of her father's demise, she was diagnosed with COVID. She immediately isolated herself and recently revealed that she has tested negative although she still had some cough and felt heavy on the chest.

Hina said during the Instagram chat, "I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted in me testing positive. But that is okay, I am pretty okay now, I have tested negative."

She also said, "I am okay, I am much better. I have tested negative but I still have some cough and some heaviness in my chest. I am on the road to recovery. It will take some time."

About what kept her going in these tough times when she had to isolate herself soon after receiving the news of her father's death, Hina told HT, "I've been a strong person and know my responsibilities and priorities. I know what my father would have done. My biggest priority now is my mother. My mum is heartbroken but she is trying. My parents were a wonderful couple and it's because of them that I believe in the institution of marriage. I have seen their quarrelling, companionship and their love for each other. I have always prayed that if I have a husband, I would like to have one like my father. He was perfect in every way."

She further said, "Covid was tough. I was scared, panicked and would get panic attacks. My heart rate would shoot up. I was in a bad shape. Somewhere, I felt everything happens for her reason as my illness distracted my mother and helped her cope. I couldn't see her as I was in isolation but she was on her toes taking care of me."

About being in isolation and how it affected her, Hina said, "Being in isolation is the worst thing to happen to someone in Covid as you have no one for company, to talk to or help you during panic attacks."

"During my isolation, I was on video calls all the time and there were people who kept me sane. Otherwise, aap pagal ho jaoge. Only when it happens to you, do you relate to a situation on another level. I pray for people in isolation that may God give them strength,” she concluded.