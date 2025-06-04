Hina Khan has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, producer Rocky Jaiswal after dating him for more than ten years. Along with their mesmerising photos from the wedding ceremony, the couple wrote on Instagram, "We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers."

Hina Khan has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on Wednesday, June 4. Khan, who has undergone and completed her chemotheraphy treatment after being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024, started dating Rocky, who was the supervising producer on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in 2014. The newlyweds shared stunning photos from their intimate wedding anniversary in a joint post on Instagram. Along with the mesmerising pictures, they wrote, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."

The couple wore Manish Malhotra outfits for their special day. In their joint post, they also shared a note from the celebrated fashion designer, that read, "A special piece from the one and only MM. For her nuptials, the radiant Hina Khan @realhinakhan chose our handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy. Subtle pleated gota detailing added depth to the fabric, while a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem lent a dreamlike finish."

"On her #MMsaree, her name and her husband’s were delicately embroidered - a personal note stitched into tradition. The look was complemented by imperial heirlooms from @manishmalhotrajewellery. Alongside, her husband Rocky Jaiswal @rockyj1 wore our signature kurta in ecru - understated, timeless, and tailored to the moment", the note concluded.

On the work front, from Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan has entertained the audiences with her great performances. She made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's psychological thriller Hacked in February 2020. It became a bigger hit after its streaming release. Hina finished as the first runner-up in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 11 in 2017.

