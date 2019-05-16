Hina Khan makes her first ever Cannes appearance, sparkles in silver on day 1 at red carpet

Hina Khan, who was giving her interviews in French Riveira just a day back in an all-pink outift (pink pants, suit and blazer), has finally made her debut at the Cannes red carpet. The Television actress, who spent romantic moments with her beau Rocky Jaiswal moments before leaving for the festival, looked red-carpet ready and the one who is out there to slay, on day one of her debut at the much-awaited Cannes 2019.

Hina Khan unveiled her look from the day one at Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut. She looked absolutely ravishing in a sparkly silver see-through floor length gown with plunging neckline. The outfit was designed by Ziad Nakad, who has also designed looks for Barbara Meier, Dalida Antoine Khalil and Shi Yu Fei at the red carpet.

Hina's make-up complimented her look. She went for minimal make-up. Hina wore a natural pink shade of lipstick. The actress went on to pout in order to flaunt her shade. Apart from that, she also applied a glitzy turquoise eyeshadow which was a complete match to her outfit for the day.

Here, take a glimpse at her looks from the red carpet day 1 of Cannes:

Hina Khan visited the festival to unveil the first look of her debut film called Lines. The movie is set against the backdrop of Kargil War. Hina will also be the speaker at the India Pavilion of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film festival. The festival takes place from May 14-25.