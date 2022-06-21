Hina Khan looks sizzling hot in sexy green monokini, shares jaw-dropping photos

Credit: Hina Khan/Instagram

Television star Hina Khan is one of the hottest actors, she often stuns us with her sexy looks. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of photos in a green monokini. Her photos are going viral on social media.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Soak up the sun Hon.” Her fans reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “Now I know why today’s temperature is high.” The second one mentioned, “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always.” More than 2.5 lakh people have liked her photos.

Recently, Hina Khan was making waves at the ongoing 75th International Cannes Film Festival with her scintillating looks. The actress, who gained nationwide fame after playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years, expressed her views about the regressive content on Indian television in a recent interview.

While speaking to Brut India, when Hina was asked about the 'regressive television show' on Indian television, she blamed the audience for the same as she said, "It’s not television, it’s the audience. We deliver perhaps what the audience wants to watch. So I don’t think the content which is made on television, for that you can blame the makers or the creators, it’s the audience".

Elaborating her answer, she further said, "There have been progressive television shows, but people don’t want to watch them. The show doesn’t work. I think that’s the reason they deliver what audiences want to watch. Probably if everyone stops and gives them new content altogether fresh content on every GEC channel, then people may not have a choice and then they will start watching progressive content, but that’s a huge call to be taken. But, yeah that’s the reason. Until we change the attitude, I don’t think anything is going to change. It will take another 50 years I guess."