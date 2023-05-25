Hina Khan locks lips with beau Rocky Jaiswal at airport, netizens troll actress: ‘Public ke saamne toh sharam karlo’

Hina Khan with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal at airport

Hina Khan recently attended the G20 summit in Srinagar. While heading back home from the airport, the actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress was seen indulging in PDA while walking towards her car and netizens slammed the actress.

On Thursday, a fan account shared a video of Hina Khan arriving back in Mumbai from Srinagar on Twitter. In the video, the actress was seen holding hands with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and as they headed towards their car, the actress was seen locking lips with him. The actress was seen dressed in a black formal coat and blue jeans whereas Rocky was seen donning a casual black t-shirt and pants.

Netizens slammed the actress for PDA at the airport. One of the comments read, “quick kiss ki kya zarurat thi.” Another wrote, “public ke saamne toh sharam karlo.” Another wrote, “Show off and checking after that if it got captured in the camera or not. They planned it already.” Another wrote, “kuch bhi. paps ko bulao or fir janbujke headlines bnane k lie kiss kr lo. Achi scheme h

news me bne rehne ki (call paps and then kiss deliberately to make headlines. Nice scheme to stay in news).”

Last year, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s break rumours caught headlines. However, the actress later clarified and said, “There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that; my love life is wonderful. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen.”

Hina Khan is a popular actress best known for her role as Akshara in the television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress also participated in Salman Khan’s reality television show Bigg Boss 11 and though she lost the trophy, the actress won hearts with her confidence and strong personality. The actress has also starred in movies like Unlock and Hacked.

Read Viral video: Hina Khan flaunts her sexy, toned body as she performs aerial yoga in sports bra and tights