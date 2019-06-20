Hina Khan is BACK as Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', to join hands with Mr Bajaj, here's why

After her brief period of absense in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan is all set to be back on the show. Here's how she will return...

Here's some good news for all the fans of Hina Khan, who've missed her on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The popular TV actress, who plays Komolika in the ongoing show, is all set to be back on the show. A lot of fans were left disheartened on Komolika's exit from Kasautii when she fell off the terrace, but now she's going to be back with a new purpose.

Recent reports doing the rounds suggest that Hina Khan has already begun shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the latest episode of the show, Hina as Komolika will be seen sharing some important documents of Anurag with Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). Apparently, she's back to prevent the marriage of Anurag and Prerna. As per the preview of the show for the latest episode, Mr Bajaj asks Komolika if she has an inlking of the kind of trouble those documents would land her husband in, Komolika just flashes a smirk - true to her style. While it's still not clear if Hina is only back for one or a couple of episodes, or if she has finally returned to the show.

(Also read: 'I had tears in my eyes': Hina Khan reacts to magazine editor's 'Chandivali Studios' comment on her Cannes 2019 debut)On the other hand, rumour mills are busy churning that Hina Khan is also being considered to play the lead in the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin. While there's no confirmation on the same, when Hina was asked about the same, she neither confirmed nor denied the reports.