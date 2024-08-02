Twitter
Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

'It's time to...': Hina Khan goes bald amid breast cancer treatment, fans laud her bravery as she shares new video

Hina Khan bids goodbye to her pixie hair, and goes bald in new video.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

'It's time to...': Hina Khan goes bald amid breast cancer treatment, fans laud her bravery as she shares new video
Hina Khan
Hina Khan left fans worried when she revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis. Ever since her diagnosis, Hina has been sharing glimpses of her journey with her fans and followers through her Instagram. Now, the actress has shared another video wherein she can be seen going bald. 

On Thursday, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared a video wherein she can be seen getting rid of her pixie hair and going bald before her hair start falling. She captioned the video, "The pixie says ADIOS, It’s time to BUZZ it off! Here’s another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable...Mind over Matter." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@realhinakhan)

In the clip, the Bigg Boss 11 star showed glimpses of chunks of hair falling on her pillow after her chemo session. To avoid this pain, she wants to keep her mental health fine which is in her control, so that her physical health is 10 times better. "I really really want to work on it, stay positive, be happy, and do all the possible things ki yeh joh meri journey hai mujhe koi mentally stress na hoh (My journey should not give me mental stress.)"

She further added, "It is very stressful and depressing. I do not want to go through that. Mujhe usse pehle hi mere joh control mei hai mujhe uss steps lene hai (I want to take charge of what is in my control.)" The actress further continued that physical pain would exist but she would want to be mentally stronger and do things that would reduce her stress. 

She concluded, "I know how hard it is. It is very very stressful, painful. Don't put yourself through all this. Simply buzz it off before it starts falling. That's what I am going to do. Remember you are still you and nothing is gonna change. In fact, you are more beautiful. Embrace the new version of yourself, this new truth, this new journey with every breath, cell and in every way possible. I am going to carry this bald look quite well."

Hina Khan's video had fans lauding her bravery. One of the comments read, "Love you loads. My girl is the strongest. heal asap." Another user wrote, "You are very strong. May Guruji bless you and very very soon will be fine. Sending love." Another comment read, "With or without hair, you are looking absolutely gorgeous. You are strongest, bold and beautiful and a brave woman." 

