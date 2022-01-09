Hina Khan's family tests positive for COVID-19, actress shares inspirational note

'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina Khan's family has been tested COVID positive, and this news has left actress' fans worried. Luckily, she is the only one in the family who has been tested negative, and Hina shared her views about this strange fact on her Instagram.

In a prolonged carousel post, Hina shared quirky selfies in a no-makeup look, loaded with a face mask, her pretty smile, and she said, "Harsh Reality : These days life and insta both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020x2(2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020..When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24x7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7."

Check out Hina's insiprational post

Khan continued, "But as they say when life presents itself as an obstacle course .. become a ninja warrior.. or atleast try..And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. it gets you to the other side just fine." The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress asked her fans to stay strong and face it bravely. "

Hina Khan spent the first month of the year in New York, and she had a ball of a time. Wandering into the street of 'land of opportunities' is a good break to get replenished. But as all good things come to an end, Hina's mini-vacation also ended. The actress shared a collage of pictures where Hina is looking cute with her quilted jacket, wandering around the streets, and she posed like a little girl, who's enjoying her 'me-time.' The 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist has more than 15 million followers on Instagram and enjoys the attention that her content gets.



