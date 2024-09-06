Twitter
Meet man, who lost his mother in childhood, worked as milk seller, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

US Elections 2024: If elected to power, Donald Trump reveals this will be Elon Musk's role in Republican govt, says...

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

SC dismisses RG Kar Hospital's ex- principal Sandip Ghosh's plea in irregularities case

NPCI launches 'UPI circle', check what it is and how it works

Hina Khan diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, says, 'it is hard when you can't...'

Hina Khan reveals facing side effects of chemotherapy, being diagnosed with mucositis.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Hina Khan diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, says, 'it is hard when you can't...'
Hina Khan
Hina Khan shocked everyone after revealing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress, however, keeps giving a glimpse into her journey of breast cancer treatment on social media. Now, she has shared that she has been diagnosed with mucositis amid chemotherapy. 

In her post, Hina Khan wrote, "Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. However, I am following the doctor's advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest (folded hands emoji). It's really hard when you can't eat (see no evil monkey emoji). It will greatly help me." She captioned the post, "Please suggest (folded hand emojis). DUA (praying emoji)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

For the unversed, Mucositis is a painful condition that affects the lining of your mouth and gut, often caused by cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

While some of her fans did suggest some remedies, others prayed for her fast recovery. One of the comments read, "Heal Soon. Prayers for your speedy recovery." Another commented, "Get well soon. Praying for you." Another user wrote, "praying for your speedy recovery."

Not only this but prior to this post, Hina also shared a cryptic post about abandonment. The actress re-shared a reel on her story, which read, "If there is anything I've learned, it's that people don't abandon people they love. People abandon people they were using." One of her other posts read, "It's true..it's so true that people get bored of you when you show them too much of love."

Hina Khan has been documenting her journey since the day she started her treatment for breast cancer. In one of her posts, the actress went bald before her hair started to fall and revealed using a wig to continue her work amid the ongoing treatment. Her several industry friends extended their support to the actress and their best wishes for her recovery.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
