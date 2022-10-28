Hina Khan dances with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, shares romantic video on Instagram

Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan, a television actress, regularly blows up the internet with her gorgeous images, but this time, it's for a different reason. In a recent video, the actress can be seen dancing with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in the wee hours of the morning.

She captioned the video, “This is Hiros world..our own world.. whr thrs no ego, no negativity, no hatred just love.. pure Morning scenes with @rockyj1 #CaughtInTheMoment #HiRo #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK.”

Check out the video here:

Hina Khan's Indo-English film Country of Blind's posters, launched at the prestigious Cannes film festival, marking Cannes 2022 as her second experience so far. Her debut at the French Riviera in 2019 and her second outing there in 2022 has also been an experience that she will always remember.

As per the report of IANS, Hina said, "Representing India on the global platform is a huge deal. And I consider that a very high honour. And I am so glad that I gotta do it at both of my Cannes appearances. I sincerely hope that I continue to get this opportunity every time." Talking about Country of Blind's posters, Hina reveals: "I remember launching Lines poster and the praise that accompanied that was immense. And it only grew manifold when I launched Country of Blind poster. Both the films have been very close to my heart for various reasons and both being at Cannes only made them even more special. I couldn't have asked for anything more at that moment!"

Hina also went on to elaborate more on why her presence at Cannes matters a lot to her.

"Cannes is a platform where different film fraternities come together to celebrate cinema and represent their respective countries. I consider myself very fortunate to have been on that platform to represent my country. That's what I want to do, represent India and make it shine on the world map," Hina confesses, as per reports of IANS.