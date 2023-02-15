Hina Khan gets brutally trolled for sharing photos in white monokini, netizens say ‘kapde kharidne ke paise khatm’

Hina Khan stuns in a white monokini

TV star Hina Khan is without doubt one of the most glamorous and stylish actresses of the small screen. Hina Khan is very active on social media too and she keeps on posting hot and sizzling videos and photos from personal vacations and outings. Hina Khan’s videos and photos often go viral on social media and she has been trolled several times in the past.

Now, some photos of Hina Khan in a sexy white monokini has gone viral on the social media. Hina is enjoying the sun at a beach in Maldives wearing the hot monokini.

Check out the viral photos here:

Hina Khan’s photos have received mixed response from the netizens. On one hand, some praised her for her bold looks, while some brutally trolled the TV star and even raked up her religion in their nasty comments.

One user wrote, “How Muslim women wear like these clothes and want respect from us no way look at Sana khan in Maldives.” Other wrote, “Budhapa aa rha hai ab.” Another commented, ”Famous Hone Ke Bad Kapde Kharidne Ke Paise Khatm Ho Jata Hai Lagta Hai.”