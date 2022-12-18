Search icon
Hina Khan breaks silence on breakup rumours with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan recently put up an Instagram Story on 'betrayal' that led to rumours about her breakup with Rocky Jaiswal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

Hina Khan/File photo

Hina Khan often shares photos and videos with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on her social media. Earlier this month, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress put up two Instagram stories which led to rumours about her breakup and got her fans and followers extremely worried.

"Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn’t see the bad", read her first Story and her other Story read, "Betrayal is the only truth that sticks". Now, Hina has revealed that she put up these stories as promotional posts and everything's fine between her and Rocky.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Khan said, "There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen. Friends will understand that when you are talking to them over messages, that is some promotional thing but rest of them were really scared."

When she was asked if Rocky received any hate messages after she uploaded both stories, the actress replied, "No, he is a different person altogether. He doesn’t care about all these things. I did receive a lot of messages asking if everything was okay. A lot of friends messaged me, Karishma Tanna and others messaged me, ‘Is everything okay? What is happening?’ I said it’s a promotional story!".

READ | Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation go viral

Meanwhile, Hina recently set the internet on fire with her groovy moves on the latest chartbuster Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song has created an uproar on social media since its release as various politicians have objected over the "saffron bikini" worn by Deepika in the sizzling music video.

First-image
