Hina Khan blames audience for regressive shows on Indian television, says 'will take another 50 years...'

Hina Khan is making waves at the ongoing 75th International Cannes Film Festival with her scintillating looks. The actress, who gained nationwide fame after playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years, has now expressed her views about the regressive content on Indian television in a recent interview.

While speaking to Brut India, when Hina was asked about the 'regressive television show' on Indian television, she blamed the audience for the same as she said, "It’s not television, it’s the audience. We deliver perhaps what the audience wants to watch. So I don’t think the content which is made on television, for that you can blame the makers or the creators, it’s the audience".

Elaborating her answer, she further said, "There have been progressive television shows, but people don’t want to watch them. The show doesn’t work. I think that’s the reason they deliver what audiences want to watch. Probably if everyone stops and gives them new content altogether fresh content on every GEC channel, then people may not have a choice and then they will start watching progressive content, but that’s a huge call to be taken. But, yeah that’s the reason. Until we change the attitude, I don’t think anything is going to change. It will take another 50 years I guess."

Hina unveiled the poster of her film Country of Blind at the ongoing Cannes fest and while she is ecstatic about the opportunity to attend the prestigious event, the Hacked actress also expressed her discontent for not being invited to the Indian pavilion as India is the official Country of Honour at The Marche du Fest, the Cannes film market.



Talking to Film Companion, Hina said that she was expecting to get a call to at least become an audience member where she could have cheered for other guests like Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and Urvashi Rautela.