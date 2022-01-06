Hina Khan bids New York goodbye, shares picturesque moments from her vacation

Television's popular actress Hina Khan spent the first month of the year in New York, and she had a ball of a time. Wandering into the street of 'land of opportunities' is a good break to get replenished. But as all good things come to an end, Hina's mini-vacation also ended.

The actress shared a collage of pictures where Hina is looking cute with her quilted jacket, wandering around the streets, and she posed like a little girl, who's enjoying her 'me-time.'

Watch pages from Hina's New York diaries

In another photo, Hina can be seen dressed in a sexy red dress that has white stripes on it. Hina shared several photos where she posed sensually in a bathtub and gave fans a view into her glamorous life.

In no time, the photos went viral on social media, and her fans started commenting on them. One of her fans wrote, "queen looking beautiful," while another couldn't contain his enthusiasm and mentioned, "Slaying sexy mesmerizing gorgeous stunning angel looking chic elegant and classy smoking hawtt."

In November, Hina Khan dropped a video on her Instagram with the caption, “Huzur, Kya aap mere saath sitaaron mai chalenge?” Hina, who looks stunning in the video, can be seen wearing a red gown in the clip. In no time, the video went viral on social media, her fans started commenting on it. One of her fans wrote, “queen looking Alethically beautiful,” while another mentioned, “u beautiful as well as cute….like a butterfly easy to see and hard to catch.”

The 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist has more than 15 million followers on Instagram and enjoys the attention that her content gets. On the work front, Hina recently made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' in which she starred alongside Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.