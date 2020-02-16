'Himanshi Khurrana will stay with me, want to marry her': 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz was the runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 13'. He won after Sidharth Shukla, who Asim thought was brother. Apart from a brother, Asim also found a lover in Himanshi Khurrana. The love for her, however, was not limited to the house, confessed Asim himself.

While talking to the media, Asim said that he would love to marry Himanshi and that she would stay with him. When asked about how would he like to meet, Asim started by stating, "Everybody is an adult now, but we will bump into each other at some point." Then upon being questioned about Himanshi, Asim said, "Where will she go? She will stay with me only."

Asim went on to refuse that his love for Himanshi was not limited to the show. "Now that I am out of the house, I only want to go to Himanshi right now," he said when asked about the same. Talking about his future with Himanshi, Asim said, "I want to get married and I will."

The model from Jammu also spoke about the kind of fame he received on Bigg Boss 13. He feels that Salman Khan calling out his name was his biggest achievement. "Salman Khan is my idol. My life was set the first time Salman Khan took my name from his mouth," concluded Asim.