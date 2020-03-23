Himanshi Khurana says someone's 'fiddling' with her Twitter account

Himanshi Khurana hit the limelight after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 and now for her ever-growing relationship with the show's runner-up Asim Riaz who fans lovingly call #AsiManshi. Himanshi recently said that her official Twitter account has been hacked and that somebody was fiddling with it.

Writing on Twitter, she said, "Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity...thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye (somebody is fiddling with my Twitter account. What do you wish to achieve? Why such insecurity? Thank you so much. You have been spending so much time that Himanshi’s Twitter account gets closed)."

She further added, in a different tweet, "Bewajah hate faila rahe ho ..........ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi (For no reason, why are you spreading hate? Tell me, has it satisfied you?)"

For the uninformed, Himanshi was eliminated from the show, while Asim went on to become the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. At the finale of Bigg Boss 13, Asim had even introduced Himanshi to his parents, a thing he has not done before. Sharing that moment, Himanshi had later said that Asim’s family and his mother, who was "very emotional", to meet him first, "Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim was looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, 'See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet')."