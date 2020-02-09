Himanshi Khurana remembers Asim Riaz on propose day, fans trend 'AsiManshi'

Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end in a week but the season gave audiences few memorable moments while it aired. A few days back, Himanshi Khurrana was in for a surprise when fellow contestant Asim Riaz confessed his love for her and got down on one knee, asking her to marry him.

Himanshi who confessed her feelings for Asim too, fondly remembered him and their special moment on Propose Day in the ongoing Valentine week, by sharing a picture of his proposal on Twitter. The post immediately went viral and fans began trending the hashtag #AsiManshi.

Asim has always been vocal about his feelings about Himanshi but in a recent interview, Himanshi said that she never expected Asim to propose the way he did.

"It was shocking that he proposed me for marriage, not even for commitment. When I came into the house, Asim did not leave me for the first half an hour. After I met everyone, he just dropped on his knees and proposed to me. I didn’t know what to say. And people even trolled me for that. People said that I didn’t reply to his proposal but how do I take such a hasty decision?" she said.

Himanshi said that she wants to spend some time with him outside the Bigg Boss house and get to know him better before she takes a decision. "He is still in the game show and I have seen the real world. We have a gap of two different worlds currently as he has been inside. So, I did not say NO to his proposal but I told him I want to get to know him more. What is wrong with this? I want Asim to know me too, I want to hear him too," she said.

Speaking about the rumours about Asim dating model Shruti Tuli outside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Himanshi said, "Asim has clarified that he was in a relationship (even as the girl denies) but he broke up with her. I have told Asim clearly inside that I will wait to hear him explain and won’t pay attention to whatever other people are saying. People will tell 100 things about me too but I want us to believe in us. For me what matters is what he says. I asked him categorically on his rumours of girlfriend and he said that there is a huge miscommunication because he is inside. Asim has told me to give him an hour to explain himself once he is out. I am matured enough to wait and hear him out."