Himanshi Khurana reacts to reports of her engagement with Asim Riaz

Actress-singer Himanshi Khurana recently made headlines after a series of photos of the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant flaunting a heart-shaped solitaire ring went viral on the Internet. As soon as the photos surfaced on the web, fans started wondering if Himanshi secretly got engaged to beau Asim Riaz.

However, in a recent interview, the former Bigg Boss contestant has rubbished such rumours. Insisting that she is a 'ring collector', Himanshi cleared the air on reports of her secret engagement to boyfriend Asim.

She told SpotboyE, "Chooda main apni life mein 20 baar pehan chuki hoon. Kyunki 20 baar meri shaadi ho chuki hai on screen (I have worn bridal bangles 20 times in my life because I have been married 20 times on screen). So all this is part of my life."

Himanshi further added, "But I am a ring collector. Logo ko aisa kyun lagta hai ki agar ladki ne ring pehni hai to use vo ladke ne kharidkar di hogi (Why do people assume that if a woman is wearing a ring, it must have been bought for her by a man)? I really like buying rings for myself. Whenever I feel like buying a ring for myself, I buy it. It's my hobby and also an investment for me."

For the unversed, Himanshi And Asim fell in love during their stint in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house. When Asim proposed Himanshi for marriage while they were still in the house, the latter said that they should first get to know each other well. The two have been together since and as their fans would know, are very private about their relationship.

Earlier too, Himanshi had sparked speculation of a secret wedding with Asim when she was seen sporting chooda and a mangalsutra. But, it was later revealed that it was just another look for one of her music videos.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Time, when Himanshi was asked about her wedding with Asim, she had said, "Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (Earlier, people doubted our relationship, now they are speculating about our marriage). We're in no hurry. We're right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other."