Himanshi Khurana reacts to Asim Riaz's controversial tweet indirectly targeting Shehnaaz Gill

After Asim Riaz, his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, who is a famous Punjabi actress and singer, took to Twitter and issued a clarification over her boyfriend’s tweet. The actress not only clarified, but she also slammed Shehnaaz Gill’s fans for targeting Asim Riaz.

On Tuesday, Himanshi Khurana tweeted, “When some fans find easy target to make there person right , or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life,Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta. Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Rahi baat kisi pe bhi bolne ki by god grace we both choose to stay quiet always …… anyways go find someone else for your blame game trick……. Shame on you guys We are with Asim riaz.”

However, her tweets didn’t go well with Sana’s fans. One of them wrote, “Hahahahaha bille bille agyi Apna rona lekr subah subah.” While another said, “Tumko target na koe krta h na krna cahtaa h ...tum khud target bnaate apne apko sympathy gain krne k liye....that what u r.....”

For the unversed, Asim Riaz on Monday indirectly trolled Shehnaaz for partying with her friends. He mentioned, “ “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat (Amazing)..…. #Newworld.”

As soon as Asim tweeted, #SidNaaz fans got angry and they started dropping negative comments. They even slammed the model for being so insensitive. Asim’s tweet came after Sana’s video on Instagram went viral. In the clips, the actress can be seen dancing and enjoying with her friends at an engagement.