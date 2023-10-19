Headlines

Highest-paid television actress reveals she faced casting couch in film industry: 'You're considered a failure...'

"Casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time, it did. Maybe some people didn't come across it but people like me did come across it and we decided not to make that choice", said the actress.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

The television stars these days are also paid huge fees, which is equivalent to the Bollywood celebrities. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character Anupamaa in the superhit Star Plus show is the highest-paid actress on television as she reportedly charges Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Before beginning her career on television, the actress acted in a few Hindi films with the backing of her father Anil Ganguly, who was a popular director and screenwriter in Bollywood. She moved to the small screen as she decided not to pursue her Bollywood career as she faced castng couching in the film industry in her early days.

Talking about the same in her recent interview to Pinkvilla, Rupali said, "There was one time when I didn't do well in films and that was a choice I made. Because predominantly casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time, it did. Maybe some people didn't come across it but people like me did come across it and we decided not to make that choice. So you're considered a failure because you come from a film family."

"At that time, I did feel small but today I feel very proud. I feel very proud. My Anupamaa has given me that stature and position which I always dreamt of and I hoped for her. So Anupamaa is like life-changing for me. I am so grateful to god and my father. I think he did it", she further added.

Apart from Anupamaa, Rupali also played Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which also featured hugely talented actors like Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar in lead roles. Ganguly had also participated in the first-ever season of the controversial reality television show Bigg Boss hosted by Arshad Warsi. 

