Shaheer Sheikh reveals why he is called as 'Shah Rukh Khan of Indonesia'.

Shaheer Sheikh, who started his journey with the television show, is currently winning the hearts of the audience with his performance as Dhruv Sood in Do Patti. The actor is going viral for his chemistry with Kriti Sanon and their intimate scenes.

The actor established himself as a superstar on Indian television with his back to back hit shows. However, do you know that the actor is called Shah Rukh Khan of Indonesia? Well, yes the actor himself revealed the reason behind this.

Recently, Do Patti team, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh graced The Great Indian Kapil Show where Kapil Sharma shared, "Shaheer has already done an International Film and we have heard that he is known as 'Indonesia ka Shah Rukh Khan', is it true?" Shaheer replied, "Yes, they call me that sometimes. SRK is a huge star there, for them India is equivalent to Shah Rukh Khan, so when I did a show there and a few movies, they started calling me Indonesia Ka Shah Rukh Khan".

Shaheer Sheikh completed his degree in Law from New Law College, Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune. He then went on to work in a Law firm but later took up photography as his career only to become a model. He made his acting debut with the Indian TV show Kya Mast Hai Life which became a huge hit. This was followed by several shows including Jhansi Ki Rani, Best Of Luck Nikki, and more. However, he got his breakthrough playing Arjuna in Swastik Production’s Mahabharat.

He then made his Indonesian television debut as a host of the reality show Panah Asmara Arjuna and a variety show The New Eat Bulaga! Indonesia. He even worked in Indonesian films like Turis Romantis and Maipa Deapati & Datu Museng. He established himself as a star even in the Indonesian film and TV industry. Some of the most popular Indian shows of Shaheer Sheikh include Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

He is now going viral for his performance in Do Patti. His kissing scenes with Kriti Sanon from the film has broken the internet with fans calling him ‘new crush’. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti stars Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv Sood, Kriti Snaon in double role and Kajol as a cop. The film marks Sanon's first production venture and is available to watch on Netflix.

