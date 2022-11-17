Here's why Sambhavna Seth, husband Avinash Dwivedi did not eat at Saba Ibrahim-Khalid Niaz' wedding reception

Sambhavna Seth/Instagram

Saba Ibrahim, sister of TV personality Shoaib Ibrahim, recently wed her partner Khalid aka Sunny in her village. Dipika Kakkar, a TV personality and Shoaib's wife, was spotted recording numerous wedding-related vlogs on YouTube. A spectacular reception will be hosted in Mumbai following the village wedding, she had revealed. The event was attended by many guests. Together with her husband Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan came to wish the couple well. Sambhavna Seth and Avniash Dwivedi were also present at the occasion.

The two had posted a video of the event invite and a later video of the reception on their YouTube channel Sambhavna Seth Entertainment. They could be seen in the video wishing the pair well and greeting Saba's relatives. Later in the video, Avinash stated that because they are both on diets, they won't be eating anything during the event. He also said that he might give up and eat because the food looked so appetizing, but Sambhavna responded that he couldn't do that because he had a shoot to get to in two days.

The newlyweds looked stunning dressed for the event. Khalid wore a sherwani with a stole that matched his bride's attire, while Saba wore a purple gown with gold accents.

Regarding Dipika, the actor was spotted donning a gold lehenga with embellishments, while Shoaib complimented her while dressed in a black sherwani.

According to Indian express, at the celebration, Dipika Kakar expressed to the cameras how she feels as though her own daughter is being married. She also expressed gratitude to the media for its unwavering support. She began to cry and explained that Saba had been by her side ever since she and her husband were wed, and that it would take some time for the family to adjust to Saba's absence.

About Sabhavna Seth, she and her husband run a popular YouTube channel and are well-known among the Bhojpuri industry. She gained popularity as a result of her participation in Bigg Boss. Her vlogs are about her life; she updates viewers on her IVF process, her pets, her family, and many other topics.