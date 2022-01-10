'Just wouldn’t be possible between us': Here's why Kapil Sharma initially said NO to wife Ginni Chatrath

The comedian-host Kapil Sharma is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix comedy special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet'. While giving a promotional interview for the same, Kapil shared his love story with his wife Ginni and revealed why he had initially said no to marry her.

For the unversed, Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in December 2018 in twin ceremonies as per Hindu and Sikh rituals. The couple is blessed with two kids, a daughter named Anayra born in December 2019, and a son named Trishaan born in February 2021.

In an interview with The Man magazine, Kapil said that Ginni was his assistant as she used to help him with his theatre skits. Kapil also shared that she used to come in super-expensive cars to the college, whose cost was more than his entire family's worth. He said, "Ginni was in a girls’ college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money I would participate in theatre, and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she’s become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant. Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more than what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us…”

Kapil's wife will also be seen in his Netflix special as per the trailer released on Monday, 10 January showed her roasting her husband in her own unique style. When Sharma asks Ginni that why did she choose to love a scooter owner, Ginni leaves him speechless with her reply as she says, "Maine socha paise wale see toh sabhi pyaar karte hain, is gareeb ka bhala hi kar dun."