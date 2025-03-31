The new promo wraps up with Aditya Narayan revealing that the grand finale of Indian Idol Season 15 will now take place a week later.

The grand finale of Indian Idol Season 15 has been delayed by a week, as announced by host Aditya Narayan in a teaser released by Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday.

Aditya takes the stage, only to find out that the top six finalists Chaitanya Devadhe, Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh, and Anirudh Suswaram are missing, in the teaser. The band members are also absent.

As the confused judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah wonder where the contestants are, Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari and singer Sukhwinder Singh make a grand entrance, bringing the finalists with them.

Sukhwinder says, “The finale cannot take place,” Neelam tells the judges. “Let us celebrate music. We want to hear more songs.” The teaser continues with Sukhwinder Singh performing his famous track Chaiyya Chaiyya, and Shreya Ghoshal putting a new twist on Jaadu Hai Nasha.

This season of Indian Idol has showcased strong representation from West Bengal, with three finalists from the state. Manasi Ghosh, a 24-year-old professional vocalist from Kolkata, has won over both the judges and the audience with her unique singing style.

Hailing from Kharagpur, 22-year-old Subhajit Chakraborty has won hearts with his soulful voice and inspiring story, having worked as a paan-seller before gaining recognition on the show. Originally from Kolkata, Priyangshu Dutta, 21, pursued his education at The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society College and quickly rose to fame with his impactful performances.

Indian Idol Season 15, which preimered on October 26, 2024, is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.