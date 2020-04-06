Here's why Ekta Kapoor took off her rings after 17 years

The coronavirus lockdown does different things for different people and film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has finally done the unthinkable as she got rid of her several rings from her hand courtesy coronavirus outbreak and the need to wash hands properly as a precautionary measure. Ekta reportedly removed the rings as they were hindering her from maintaining proper hygiene.

The producer's fans were all surprised when Ekta shared a video to show off her bare hand with the precious gemstones missing on her fingers. She also captioned the video saying, "Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building !!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding !!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime."

For the uninformed, Ekta is mother to a one-year-old son Ravie Kapoor who was born via surrogacy. Ekta had earlier also taken the safe hands challenge on being nominated by Smriti Irani. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer! n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look."

Even at that time, her fans had pointed out to her how she needs to take off the rings to maintain hygiene.

Yesterday Ekta along with son Ravie and father Jeetendra lit oil lamps in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9 pm 9 minute call amid coronavirus outbreak. She shared it on Instagram and captioned it, "DIYA... for light! We will survive #JAIHIND."