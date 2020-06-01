Here's why Chahatt Khanna says she will be 'completely new person' on upcoming birthday

Television actor Chahatt Khanna has always been open and honest about her life whether it is about being a single mother or battling with depression and mental health. The actress recently, during an interview, spoke about juggling work and her two daughters, Zohar and Amaira, and said that it is exhausting, overwhelming, full of joy, and sometimes stressful.

She also spoke about her battle with depression and said that her near and dear ones advise her to not be so vocal but she wants to be honest about her struggles. "My friend recently said ‘why do you have to talk about everything so openly? Our society is such that some things are better to not be spoken about’. I said I know that, but I am also so overwhelmed with whatever I am going through, I had to spill the beans. I am not a person who can keep things too much to herself. I have to come out. People advising to not speak up is something that does happen," she said.

Chahatt further added that the coronavirus lockdown has been the time to work on her mental health too. "It has been quite life-changing. It has changed me as a person, and done beautiful things to me, including my mental, emotional, and physical health. I have got so much beautiful time in my life, which I would have never got. It has completely allowed me to become a whole new person. On my upcoming birthday, I will be a completely new person."