Here's how Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra will celebrate Valentine's Day

Telly town's new lovebirds, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are constantly setting couple goals, and they are the public's hot favourite Jodi. Well, the duo can't wait to celebrate the day of love, Valentine's Day, and Tejasswi spilt beans about their first Valentine's Day.

While speaking to Bollywoodlife Tejasswi revealed that they had not planned anything special, and she feels that had to work on the 14th as well. However, she further added that after the pack-up they might go for dinner or for some other outing. Tejasswi added that she has a very packed schedule, "Saas lene ki fursat nahi hai."

The 'Naagin 6' actress even added that Karan is under pressure from the TejRan fans and others followers, as they expect him to give her a big surprise. Tejasswi said, "There is too much pressure on him and I feel so bad for it." The 'Swaragini' actress said that it's unfair that Karan should have the stress for giving her a surprise. Tejasswi believes in sharing the responsibility with Karan and making their valentine memorable.

Previously there were reports that Karan is not allowing Tejasswi to kiss on-screen. Contradictory to the reports the young actress states differently. "Over the years I have never really had to do such scenes on screen for any of my shows, and even if I have to do something of that sort it will only be when the script requires me to go in that direction. Coming to Karan, he has been in this industry long enough to know that when work calls for a requirement it is important. Karan is very professional and supportive and would never interfere in work decisions related to me," she said.



'Naagin 6' has started on a high note as the Tejasswi's fans are hailing it for her natural performance. Many of her supporters took Twitter and shared their positive views about the show.