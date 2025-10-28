FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Here's how Rupali Ganguly is keeping Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star 'Kaka' Satish Shah's legacy alive

During Satish Shah's funeral, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly, who was one of the first people to attend, stayed till the very end. She was seen breaking down into tears and sobbing as she said farewell to the legendary star.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 05:19 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Here's how Rupali Ganguly is keeping Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star 'Kaka' Satish Shah's legacy alive
Television's Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, has been constantly seen breaking down post the demise of Bollywood veteran Satish Shah. The actress who seems to be missing her favourite co-star has been sharing an umpteen number of video clips featuring Satish Shah from their iconic hit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Rupali Ganguly honours Satish Shah's legacy

While she has not captioned the stories shared on her social media stories, it is evident that the actress is missing Satish Shah, whom she dearly referred to as Kaka. During the actor's funeral, Rupali, who was one of the first people to attend, stayed till the very end. She was seen breaking down into tears and sobbing as she said farewell to the legendary star. Rupali and Satish essayed the roles of the on-screen father-in-law and daughter-in-law in the iconic series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The respective roles of Monisha and Indravadan Sarabhai went on to become the most iconic characters of Indian television. For the uninitiated, Bollywood veteran Satish Shah passed away on the 25th of October, leaving fans in a state of shock.

Satish Shah death: How did the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast members react to Indravadhan Sarabhai's death? 

Actors Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, JD Majethia, Deven Bhojani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and his other co-stars from his superhit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai attended the funeral. For the uninitiated, the actor passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure, as per reports.

He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah. A prayer meet for Satish Shah was held in the city on the 27th of October. During the funeral, as the pyre burnt, the team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai bid the most heartfelt goodbye to their beloved Indravadan.

The entire group was seen singing the title song of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as they fought back tears and bid the veteran goodbye one final time.

