Rupali Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan of Bigg Boss 17-fame reveals why Anupamaa actress is asking for Rs 50 crore as defamation compensation from her stepdaughter Esha Verma.

Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma are embroiled in a controversy after the latter accused the actress of having an extra marital affair with her father Ashwin K Verma. In return, Rupali filed a defamation notice to Esha and demanded Rs 50 crore in compensation for allegedly maligning her character and personal life.

Now, Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan, who was even seen in Bigg Boss 17, has revealed why her client is seeking the whopping amount of Rs 50 crore in defamation compensation. Talking to NDTV, Sana said, "The Rs 50 Crore amount specified in the defamation notice represents the serious damage caused to Ms Rupali Ganguly's personal and professional reputation due to baseless and defamatory statements made against her. This amount reflects not only the emotional and reputational harm but also the impact on her career, which she has dedicated years to building. Ms. Ganguly believes that such false allegations should have significant consequences and discourage similar actions in the future. The demand underscores our commitment to holding individuals accountable for malicious actions that can harm one's dignity and livelihood."

When Sana was asked if Esha has reacted to the legal notice, she added, "Esha has not responded to the notice. She has deleted her Twitter account and removed all her defamatory posts. The deletion of defamatory posts following our notice reinforces the principle that false statements carry consequences and highlights the importance of safeguarding an individual's reputation from baseless attacks. Her stepdaughter has taken down the defamatory posts following our legal notice which we see as a meaningful step toward justice. This outcome reflects our victory for truth and accountability, reaffirming that reckless and harmful statements have no place in the public sphere. This definitely sets a strong precedent on the importance of responsible communication, especially when it concerns the reputation and dignity of others."

Esha Verma is currently living in New Jersey with her mother, Sapna, and her sister. Rupali and Ashwin tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to a son, Rudransh.

