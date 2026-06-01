‘Help me’: Samay Raina reacts after video of him kissing Ranveer Allahbadia during RCB vs MI match goes viral

Samay Raina responded with humour after an AI-generated video falsely depicting him and Ranveer Allahbadia during an IPL match spread widely on social media.

Comedian Samay Raina has reacted to a viral AI-generated video that circulated online during the IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

The manipulated clip, created using artificial intelligence, appeared to show Samay sharing a kiss with podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps. The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, leaving many users amused and sparking a flood of memes and jokes.

As the AI-generated clip continued to make rounds online, several users tagged both Samay and Ranveer, prompting a reaction from the comedian.

Addressing the viral video, Samay took to social media and wrote, "Help me @instagram."

His tongue-in-cheek response quickly went viral, attracting thousands of likes, comments and laughing reactions from fans. Many users joined the conversation with humorous posts, while others marvelled at how realistic the AI-generated clip appeared.

The video emerged during the high-profile IPL encounter and soon became one of the most talked-about moments online, despite being digitally created and not depicting a real incident. Samay's witty reaction only added to the buzz, further fueling social media chatter around the viral AI clip.