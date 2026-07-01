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'Height of shamelessness': Tanya Mittal hits back after being called 'sasti copy' of Shalini Passi

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal slammed a media platform after a journalist referred to her as a 'sasti copy' of Shalini Passi and questioned her success.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 03:35 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Height of shamelessness': Tanya Mittal hits back after being called 'sasti copy' of Shalini Passi
Image credit: Instagram
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Bigg Boss 19 contestant and influencer Tanya Mittal has strongly reacted after a journalist allegedly referred to her as a "sasti copy" of Shalini Passi and claimed that she only flaunts her wealth.

The remark did not go down well with Tanya, who took to social media to defend her journey and called out the comments as disrespectful and sexist.

'I Am Tanya Mittal, Not Anyone's Copy'

Sharing a note on her Instagram Stories, Tanya criticised the media platform for the remark and said she has built her own identity over the years. She wrote, "How can a media platform speak about a woman like this? Height of shamelessness. Calling a woman a "Sasti copy isn't journalism-it's cheap, sexist commentary. I am not @shalini.passi. I am Tanya Mittal. And my journey is my own."

The influencer also said that instead of appreciating a woman's hard work, people often question her success and struggle to accept that a woman can achieve success on her own.

Opens Up About Her Struggles

In another post, Tanya reflected on her journey and said people should understand her story before passing judgment. She revealed that a decade ago, she left her education and went against her family because she did not want an early marriage to decide her future.

According to Tanya, the decision was painful and lonely, but she chose to fight for the life she wanted.

'I Was Mocked And Trolled'

Recalling the challenges she faced, Tanya wrote, "I started making temple videos because I wanted to share and celebrate our culture instead of support. I was mocked. I was trolled, opportunities I had worked so hard for slipped away from my hands. I went to Bigg Boss, and the entire country seemed to turn against me. Not one person stood up for me. Not one voice spoke in my defense, and yet. I endured it all and still here I am."

'No Amount Of Trolling Can Erase My Journey'

Concluding her statement, Tanya said that years of struggle and hard work cannot be erased by trolling or disrespect. She maintained that she has spent more than a decade building her career and urged the media to focus on facts rather than sensational comments made for clicks.

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