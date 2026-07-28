Heartbreaking Lock Upp 2 confession: Ram Kapoor reveals he helped his father plan his death; Watch

Ram Kapoor made an emotional revelation on Lock Upp 2, sharing that he honoured his terminally ill father's wish to stop treatment, a decision that continues to affect his relationship with his family.

The latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp 2 saw one of the show's most emotional moments as actor Ram Kapoor opened up about his late father and a deeply personal decision that changed his life forever.

As part of a task in which contestants had to protect another inmate's secret in exchange for money to buy food, Ram's keyword, "Father," appeared on the screen. He then made a startling confession, saying, "I helped my father in planning his death."

Ram Kapoor recalls father's battle with cancer

Ram Kapoor revealed another shocking secret.

Ram: I helped my father plan his death.#LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/QTUuB63Lnb — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 27, 2026

Ram shared that his father was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63. Although the disease was initially considered inoperable, he underwent 18 chemotherapy sessions and recovered well enough to live another decade.

"He lived till 73. A good life," Ram said. However, the cancer returned years later during the COVID-19 pandemic. His father was in Singapore at the time and, according to Ram, decided he no longer wanted to continue treatment.

Recalling the conversation, Ram said, "He (Ram's father) was in Singapore, it was COVID time... Unhone Gautami ko phone kiya aur use bola mujhe Ram se baat karni hai."

'Can you help me in dying?'

Ram revealed that his father directly asked him, "Can you help me in dying?" The actor admitted he was initially shocked by the request.

"Obviously my reaction was same like anybody else. I'm like 'What the f*** are you talking about?' But, he managed to convince me that main agar nahi krunga to wo akele marenge."

According to Ram, his father wanted him by his side in the ICU and did not want anyone else to know that he had decided to stop treatment. "Ham dono bharti hue andar, kisi ko nahi pata tha that no treatment was happening," he recalled.

Ram also shared that his father had requested that nobody cry at his funeral and that he be buried on the same day he passed away.

'My mother and sister still don't talk to me'

The actor said the decision permanently affected his relationship with his family. "My mother and my sister still don't talk to me. It's been more than 5 years," Ram revealed. Despite the emotional fallout, he said he has no regrets and believes he fulfilled his father's final wish. "Everyone lives like a king. He f***ing died like a king," Ram said.

He concluded by telling his fellow contestants that the experience changed the way he views death and encouraged them not to fear it.